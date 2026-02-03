Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises To 6.0%

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in December after easing in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 6.0 percent yearly in December, faster than the 4.7 percent increase in November. Prices have been rising since July.

Prices in the domestic market grew 6.5 percent annually in December, and those in the foreign market climbed by 4.7 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry alone grew by 8.4 percent from last year, and those in the non-durable goods industry were 5.6 percent higher. Prices in the capital goods industry increased 3.9 percent, and those in the durable consumer goods segment rose 4.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.4 percent in December.