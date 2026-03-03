Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,1005
 RON
0,0041
0,08 %
03.03.2026 14:02:55

Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises To 7.8%

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in January to the highest level in three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 7.8 percent yearly in January, faster than the 5.8 percent increase in December. Prices have been rising since July.

Prices in the domestic market grew 9.3 percent annually in January, and those in the foreign market climbed by 4.1 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry alone grew by 14.3 percent from last year, and those in the non-durable goods industry were 5.2 percent higher. Prices in the capital goods industry increased 3.9 percent, and those in the durable consumer goods segment rose 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 2.2 percent in January.

