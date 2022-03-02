Romania Producer Price Inflation Surges In January

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated sharply in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 43.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 33.29 percent rise in December.

Prices in the domestic market increased 57.22 percent yearly in January and those in the non-domestic market rose 18.41 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy soared 130.27 percent annually in January. Prices for durable consumer goods grew 16.1 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 8.49 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased 29.07 percent and 9.97 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 8.58 percent in January.