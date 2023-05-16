Romania Q2 GDP Growth Eases To 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Romania's economic growth moderated in the first quarter after improving in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 2.3 percent annually in the March quarter, slower than the 4.5 percent rise in the preceding three-month period.

Similarly, seasonally adjusted GDP growth slowed to 2.8 percent from 4.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in the first quarter, after rising 1.0 percent in the final quarter of 2022.

The second estimate is set to be published on June 8.