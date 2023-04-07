Romania Q4 GDP Growth Revised Down Slightly

(RTTNews) - Romania's economic growth accelerated slightly less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2022, the latest data from the statistical agency revealed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 4.5 percent annually in the December quarter, faster than the revised 3.7 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period. That was just below the 4.6 percent seen in the previous estimate published on March 8.

The seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved to 4.8 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous quarter. In the initial report, the rate of expansion was 4.9 percent.

On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 3.0 percent compared to last year, and gross fixed capital formation showed an increase of 2.2 percent.

The change in inventories contributed positively by 0.4 percent, while there was a 0.8 percent fall in net exports.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 1.2 percent in the third quarter. There was no change in figures compared to the previous report.