|
05.02.2026 09:33:27
Romania Retail Sales Fall 2.0% In December
(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the fifth straight month in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.9 percent decrease in November.
Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco fell 3.0 percent, and those of non-food products dropped 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores continued to increase by 3.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent rebound in the prior month.
During the year 2025, the volume of retail sales grew an unadjusted 0.2 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.