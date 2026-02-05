Romania Retail Sales Fall 2.0% In December

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the fifth straight month in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.9 percent decrease in November.

Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco fell 3.0 percent, and those of non-food products dropped 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores continued to increase by 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent rebound in the prior month.

During the year 2025, the volume of retail sales grew an unadjusted 0.2 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.