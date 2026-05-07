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07.05.2026 08:41:09

Romania Retail Sales Fall 3.2% In March

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the eighth straight month in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 5.9 percent decrease in February. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of non-food products alone contracted 7.4 percent annually in March, and those of food products dropped 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores recovered 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 2.6 percent in March after rebounding 0.5 percent a month ago.

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