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07.05.2026 08:41:09
Romania Retail Sales Fall 3.2% In March
(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the eighth straight month in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 5.9 percent decrease in February. Sales have been falling since August 2025.
Sales of non-food products alone contracted 7.4 percent annually in March, and those of food products dropped 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores recovered 4.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 2.6 percent in March after rebounding 0.5 percent a month ago.
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