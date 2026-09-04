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04.09.2026 09:42:01
Romania Retail Sales Fall 6.1% In July
(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales decreased at a slower pace in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 6.1 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 7.4 percent decrease in June. Sales have been falling since August 2025.
Sales of food products shrank 5.8 percent annually in July, and those of non-food products dropped 6.7 percent. Data showed that sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 4.4 percent lower.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.8 percent in July, following a 1.3 decrease a month ago.
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