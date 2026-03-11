Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0915
 RON
0,0017
0,03 %
11.03.2026 08:56:24

Romania Retail Sales Fall 6.5%

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined at a faster pace at the start of the year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 6.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.0 percent drop in December. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of non-food products decreased the most by 7.9 percent from last year, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco slid 3.0 percent. Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores logged a renewed contraction of 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 3.7 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in December.

