06.12.2022 09:08:45

Romania Retail Sales Growth Improves In October

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales growth improved in October after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.4 percent gain in September.

Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores grew the most by 14.9 percent yearly in October. Sales of non-food products increased 2.9 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco gained 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.5 percent in October, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 4.5 percent annually in October, while they fell 1.4 percent from a month ago.

