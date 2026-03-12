Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0938
 RON
0,0005
0,01 %
12.03.2026 09:44:54

Romania Trade Deficit Narrows In January

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in January from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The trade gap narrowed to EUR 2.3 billion in January from EUR 2.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In December, there was also a shortfall of EUR 2.7 billion.

Exports fell 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, and imports plunged by 7.7 percent.

Shipments of mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials declined 12.9 percent, while imports of food and live animals showed a sharp decrease of 16.3 percent.

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
