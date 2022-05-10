Romania Trade Deficit Widens In March

(RTTNews) - Romania's trade deficit widened in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.57 billion in March from EUR 2.26 billion in the same month last year, the agency said.

In February, the trade deficit was EUR 2.46 billion.

Exports rose 26.0 percent annually in March, following a 21.9 percent growth in February.

Imports gained 22.9 percent yearly in March, after a 23.9 percent rise in the previous month.