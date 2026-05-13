Romanian Economy Shrinks In Q1; Inflation Hits 3-year High

(RTTNews) - Romania's economy logged a renewed contraction in the first quarter of 2026, while consumer price inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in three years, separate reports from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, declined an unadjusted 1.7 percent annually in the March quarter, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding three-month period, flash figures said. Moreover, this was the first contraction since the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Romanian economy shrank at a stable pace of 1.5 percent.

Compared to the previous quarter, the GDP decreased 0.2 percent versus a 2.0 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 10.7 percent in April from 9.9 percent in March. Further, this was the highest inflation since April 2023, when prices surged 11.2 percent.

Prices of non-food goods grew 12.0 percent annually, and those of food items increased 7.4 percent. Costs for services were 13.0 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent.