Romanian Retail Sales Fall 6.3% In April

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the ninth straight month in April, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.8 percent decrease in March. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of food products alone contracted 6.6 percent annually in April, and those of non-food products dropped 7.9 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores dropped 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.6 percent in April, reversing a 2.0 percent increase a month ago.