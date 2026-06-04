Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,2581
 RON
0,0025
0,05 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
04.06.2026 13:34:41

Romanian Retail Sales Fall 6.3% In April

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales declined for the ninth straight month in April, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.8 percent decrease in March. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of food products alone contracted 6.6 percent annually in April, and those of non-food products dropped 7.9 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores dropped 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.6 percent in April, reversing a 2.0 percent increase a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:19 Druckenmiller baut Depot um: Natera massiv aufgestockt, Argentinien-Wette geht auf
03.06.26 Milliarden-Wetten der UBS: Diese US-Techriesen dominieren das Portfolio im 1. Quartal 2026
03.06.26 1. Quartal 2026: Das waren die Depot-Bewegungen bei Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott
02.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
01.06.26 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen