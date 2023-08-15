Britische Pfund - Russischer Rubel - Kurs (GBP - RUB)
|
15.08.2023 09:44:53
Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 350 Bps
(RTTNews) - Russia's central bank raised its benchmark rate sharply by 350 basis points at an emergency meeting on Tuesday to contain the depreciation of the ruble. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to lift the key rate to 12.00 percent from 8.50 percent.
"The decision is aimed at limiting price stability risks," the bank said. Policymakers observed that the pass-through of the ruble's depreciation to consumer prices is gaining momentum and inflation expectations are on the rise.
The risk of inflation deviating upward from the target in 2024 is substantial, the bank noted. The policy action aims to bring inflation back to the 4 percent next year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.