Russia Services Activity Shrinks In January

(RTTNews) - Russia's service sector continued to decline in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.8 in January from 49.5 in December. Any reading below 50.0 indicates contraction.

New orders declined for the fourth straight month in January and new business fall was the softest for three months.

New export orders fell in January and employment continued to decline, with the rate of job shedding fastest since December 2020.

Business expectations improved in 2022 and the outlook for output for the coming 12 months increased.

Input prices and output charges increased in January. The rate of cost inflation remained broadly unchanged.