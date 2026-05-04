Russian Manufacturing Downturn Continues In April

(RTTNews) - Russia's factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in this year so far amid weaker demand conditions, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, dropped to 48.1 in April from 48.3 in March. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The downturn was attributed to further declines in output, new orders, and employment, with the latter falling at the quickest pace in four years.

Output decreased at a solid pace in April due to weak demand conditions and a reduction in new order intakes, which was largely evident at foreign markets.

On the price front, input price inflation was the second-sharpest in over a year amid higher costs for shipping, logistics, and raw materials. As a result, selling price inflation accelerated.

Firms reduced their workforce numbers at the strongest in four years due to lower production requirements, while lower new order intakes meant firms were able to clear their backlogs of work at a sharper pace in April.

Looking ahead, manufacturers remained confident about output expectations over the year ahead, buoyed by positive expectations and hopes of greater demand from export markets.