29.11.2022 07:53:55

S. Africa Private Sector Credit Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - South Africa's private sector credit growth moderated in October from a near seven-year high, data released by South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

Private sector credit posted an annual growth of 9.34 percent, slightly slower than the 9.74 percent increase in September, which was the strongest since December 2015. M3 money supply expanded 9.82 percent from the last year in October after rising 8.75 percent in September.

Likewise, the increase in narrow measure M1 climbed to 8.08 percent from 6.08 percent in the previous month.

The central bank has raised its key interest rate over the last seven consecutive policy sessions to anchor inflation expectations firmly within the target band. At the November meeting, the bank hiked the rate by 75 basis points. By raising key rates, the bank aims to support credit demand in the near term.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der Handel in Wien ist von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel fester. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen