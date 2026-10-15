16.10.2026 00:03:15

Singapore Export Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Friday release September figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, NODX rose 10.9 percent on month and 46.2 percent on year, for a trade surplus of SGD13.780 billion.

South Korea will provide unemployment data for September; in August, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

Malaysia will see preliminary Q3 data for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 6.0 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Friday and will re-open on Monday.

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