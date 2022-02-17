|
17.02.2022 02:30:17
Singapore GDP Climbs 6.1% On Year In Q4
(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product expanded by an annualized 6.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Thursday - slowing from 7.5 percent in the three months prior.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was up 2.3 percent - accelerating from 1.5 percent in the previous quarter.
For all of 2021, GDP grew 7.6 percent after contracting 4.1 percent in 2020.
For 2022, the MTI is maintaining a growth forecast of between 3.0 and 5.0 percent.
