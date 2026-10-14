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14.10.2026 02:35:45
Singapore GDP Gains 1.1% In Q3
(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Singapore Department of Statistics said in Wednesday's advance estimate.
That missed expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent and was up from 1.5 percent in the previous three months.
On a yearly basis, GDP was up 5.4 percent -topping forecasts for 5.0 percent following the upwardly revised 6.2 percent jump in the second quarter.
The manufacturing sector grew 7.5 percent on year in the third quarter, slower than the 12.9 percent growth in the previous quarter. Growth during the quarter was supported by output expansions in the electronics, precision engineering, transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters, which outweighed output declines in the chemicals and biomedical manufacturing clusters.
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