Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
13.02.2023 01:21:29
Singapore GDP Grows 0.1% On Quarter, +2.1% On Year In Q4
(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday.
That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.8 percent gain in the third quarter.
On a yearly basis, GDP was up 2.1 percent - again shy of expectations for 2.3 percent following the upwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 2.2 percent.
For all of 2022, GDP expanded 3.6 percent, slowing from 8.9 percent in 2021.
Upon the release of the data, the MTI maintained its growth forecast for 2023 at 0.5 to 2.5 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Anlegerfokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Im deutschen Handel ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden im Dienstagshandel keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.