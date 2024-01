Singapore Has SGD7.778 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - Singapore posted a merchandise trade surplus of SGD7.778 billion in December, Statistics Singapore said on Wednesday.

That's up from the SGD6.153 billion surplus in November.

Non-oil domestic exports were down 2.8 percent on month versus forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent after adding 0.3 percent in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, NODX sank 1.5 percent - shy of forecasts for a gain of 3.3 percent after adding 1.0 percent a month earlier.