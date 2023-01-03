Singapore House Price Growth Slows Sharply On Weak Sales

(RTTNews) - Singapore private home prices rose at a slower pace in the final three months of 2022 and for the year as a whole, thanks to a decline in housing sales, preliminary data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, or URA, showed Tuesday.

The private residential property price index increased 0.2 percent from the third quarter, when prices grew 3.8 percent. For the whole of 2022, prices of Singapore private homes rose 8.4 percent, which was slower than the 10.6 percent rise in 2021. "The moderation in price increase came on the back of a decline in private housing sales," the URA said. Sale transaction volume shrank about 49 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and by about 60 percent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter. For the whole of 2022, sale transaction volume declined about 36 percent compared to 2021.

URA is set to release a full set of real estate statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022 on January 27.