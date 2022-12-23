Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
Singapore Industrial Output Contracts Further
(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production declined for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Friday.
Industrial production dropped 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 0.9 percent fall in October. Economists had expected a fall of 1.1 percent.
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production decreased 4.8 percent annually in November, reversing a 2.2 percent gain in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent in November, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.
Among major clusters, electronics output plunged 12.4 percent in November, and the chemical cluster logged a decline in output of 11.3 percent.
Meanwhile, transport engineering output advanced 18.8 percent yearly in November, and that of general manufacturing also showed a double-digit growth of 10.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendierte höher.