Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
24.05.2024 08:40:47
Singapore Industrial Output Falls Further
(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production declined for the second straight month in April, though at a slower pace compared to the previous month, data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Friday.
Industrial production declined 1.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.2 percent plunge in March. The expected fall was 0.7 percent.
Excluding bio-medical manufacturing, industrial production advanced 1.7 percent annually in April, in contrast to a 5.7 percent decline in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded sharply by 7.1 percent in April, versus a 16.1 percent slump in March.
Among the major clusters, production in the biomedical engineering segment declined the most by 29.1 percent annually in April, and electronics output showed a drop of 1.1 percent.
Meanwhile, output produced in the transport engineering segment logged a strong growth of 10.6 percent, and general manufacturing output was 7.3 percent higher.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.