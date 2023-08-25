Singapore Industrial Output Falls Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production logged a slower-than-expected fall in July, data released by the Economic Development Board revealed on Friday.

Manufacturing output fell 0.9 percent from a year ago, slower than the 6.6 percent decrease in June. Production has declined for the tenth straight month. However, the pace of decline was less severe than economists' forecast of 3.8 percent decrease.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, manufacturing output advanced 1.7 percent.

Month-on-month, manufacturing output advanced at a faster pace of 4.1 percent after a 3.3 percent gain in June. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 6.9 percent.

"Should demand for electronics improve further, we could see industrial production finally move back into expansion as early as August, which could in turn signal an eventual reversal for NODX before the end of the year," ING economist Nicholas Mapa said.

By cluster, transport engineering output surged 20.7 percent annually and electronics output increased 5.1 percent.

Output of chemicals cluster rose 2.3 percent, while that of precision engineering decreased 7.6 percent. General manufacturing output was down 8.5 percent. Output of biomedical manufacturing plunged 22.6 percent due to a sharp reduction in the production of pharmaceutical segment.