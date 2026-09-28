Singapore Industrial Output Growth Accelerates To 15.4%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth quickened in August to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 15.4 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 6.9 percent growth in July. Production has been rising since September 2025. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the increase in total output was 17.0 percent.

All clusters logged production growth annually in August, except chemicals, the EDB said.

Precision engineering output increased the most by 33.9 percent from last year, led by higher production of semiconductor equipment in the machinery and systems segment. The electronics cluster grew 28.5 percent on the back of strong production of servers and related products, semiconductors, and data storage products amid robust AI-related demand.

Transport engineering growth was 9.5 percent, and general manufacturing industries and biomedical manufacturing expanded by 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, chemicals output fell 12.7 percent, weighed down by the petroleum and petrochemicals segments. Plant maintenance negatively affected petroleum production, while softer demand and feedstock supply disruptions were the constraints for petrochemicals output.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent in August.