Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar

1,6951
 SGD
0,0038
0,23 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
28.09.2026 09:01:27

Singapore Industrial Output Growth Accelerates To 15.4%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth quickened in August to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 15.4 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 6.9 percent growth in July. Production has been rising since September 2025. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the increase in total output was 17.0 percent.

All clusters logged production growth annually in August, except chemicals, the EDB said.

Precision engineering output increased the most by 33.9 percent from last year, led by higher production of semiconductor equipment in the machinery and systems segment. The electronics cluster grew 28.5 percent on the back of strong production of servers and related products, semiconductors, and data storage products amid robust AI-related demand.

Transport engineering growth was 9.5 percent, and general manufacturing industries and biomedical manufacturing expanded by 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, chemicals output fell 12.7 percent, weighed down by the petroleum and petrochemicals segments. Plant maintenance negatively affected petroleum production, while softer demand and feedstock supply disruptions were the constraints for petrochemicals output.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert leicht im Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen