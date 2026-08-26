Singapore Industrial Output Growth Eases To 4-month Low

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth moderated further in July to the lowest level in four months, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 6.8 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 7.5 percent growth in June. Production has been rising since September 2025.

Moreover, this was the weakest expansion since March, when output rose 6.3 percent.

All clusters logged production growth annually in July, except the biomedical manufacturing and chemical clusters, the EDB said.

Precision engineering output increased the most by 17.7 percent from last year as the machinery and systems segment recorded higher production of semiconductor equipment. The electronics cluster grew 11.2 percent, led by the infocomms and consumer electronics and semiconductors segments, on the back of sustained AI-related demand.

Transport engineering growth was 10.8 percent, and general manufacturing industries logged an expansion of 4.9 percent.

On the other hand, the biomedical manufacturing segment shrank 5.3 percent, and chemical output fell sharply by 10.6 percent due to contraction in the petroleum and petrochemicals segments, amid plant maintenance, softer demand, and feedstock supply disruptions.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, total industrial production expanded 8.0 percent annually in July versus 9.9 percent growth a month ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 2.3 percent, slower than the expected increase of 3.0 percent.