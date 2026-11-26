(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial output growth accelerated unexpectedly in October after easing sharply in the previous month, data from the Economic Development Board showed Thursday.

Industrial production expanded 6.1 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 5.0 percent increase seen in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease further to 2.2 percent. Production has been rising since September 2025.

Among clusters, precision engineering grew 54.1 percent annually, led by higher production of semiconductor equipment in the machinery and systems segment. Electronics output advanced 6.6 percent, and chemicals production was 4.4 percent higher.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial output growth improved to 12.1 percent from 10.9 percent in September. Biomedical manufacturing posted an annual contraction of 35.8 percent.

Data showed that manufacturing output expanded 7.1 percent monthly in October.