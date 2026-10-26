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26.10.2026 07:29:35

Singapore Industrial Output Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial output growth eased notably in September due to the sharp contraction in biomedical manufacturing, data from the Economic Development Board showed Monday.

Industrial production expanded 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, much slower than the 15.4 percent increase seen in August.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial output growth eased to 9.0 percent from 16.8 percent in August. Biomedical manufacturing posted an annual contraction of 32.8 percent.

Data showed that manufacturing output shrank 3.9 percent on a monthly basis after easing 1.0 percent a month ago, marking the second consecutive fall.

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