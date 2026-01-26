Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar

1,7328
 SGD
-0,0056
-0,32 %
26.01.2026 08:20:46

Singapore Industrial Output Growth Slows Sharply In December

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth moderated more than expected in December, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 8.3 percent year-on-year in December, much slower than the 18.2 percent surge in November. The expected increase was 10.1 percent. Further, this was the weakest growth since the rising trend began in September.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production advanced 16.0 percent annually in December versus a 9.1 percent increase in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 13.3 percent in December after falling 7.8 percent in November.

Among the major clusters, electronics output grew 30.8 percent annually in December, led by the semiconductors segment, which grew 32.4 percent on sustained and strong demand for AI-related products.

Transport engineering output was 19.9 percent higher, and precision engineering segment expanded 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, biomedical manufacturing output plunged 38.8 percent from last year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten verhalten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Montag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

