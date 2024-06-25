|
26.06.2024 00:03:45
Singapore Industrial Production Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Wednesday release May figures for industrial output, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Industrial production is expected to climb 9.5 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year after rising 7.1 percent on month and sinking 1/6 percent on year in April.
Australia will see May results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in April, the index was flat on a monthly basis.
