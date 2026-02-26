Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar

1,7043
 SGD
0,0001
0,01 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
26.02.2026 08:34:42

Singapore Industrial Production Growth Accelerates To 16.6%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth improved markedly at the start of the year, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 16.6 percent year-on-year in January, much slower than the 10.9 percent expansion in December.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production grew 24.1 percent annually in December versus a 13.1 percent increase in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 5.3 percent in January.

Among the major clusters, electronics output grew 44.0 percent annually in January, led by growth in other electronic modules and components and semiconductors, with the latter supported by strong AI-related demand.

Transport engineering output was 25.2 percent higher, and the precision engineering segment expanded 13.2 percent. Meanwhile, general manufacturing output declined 2.6 percent from last year, and biomedical manufacturing output plunged 33.1 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:19 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen