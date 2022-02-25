Singapore Industrial Production Growth Slows In January

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth eased in January, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday.

Industrial output rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 16.7 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a growth of 10.0 percent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production rose 4.7 percent yearly in January, after a 5.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 10.7 percent in January, after a 3.0 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

General manufacturing increased 17.4 percent in January and transport engineering rose 16.2 percent.

Precision engineering and electronics increased by 11.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, output of the chemicals and biomedical manufacturing declined 2.3 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.