Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
24.03.2023 07:57:38
Singapore Industrial Production Plunges 8.9%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production declined for the fifth straight month in February, largely due to a slump in bio-medical manufacturing and chemical output, according to data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Friday.
Industrial production fell 8.9 percent year-on-year in February, which was worse than the 3.1 percent fall in January. Economists had expected a decrease of 1.9 percent.
Excluding bio-medical manufacturing, industrial production slid 4.9 percent annually in February, after a 7.1 percent fall in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production declined sharply by 11.7 percent in February, much faster than the 0.4 percent drop in the prior month.
Among major clusters, production in the bio-medical manufacturing industries fell the most, by 33.6 percent annually in February amid a marked decline in output of the pharmaceuticals segment.
The chemical cluster logged a contraction in output of 14.9 percent, as output of the specialties segment dipped 8.0 percent due to lower production of mineral oil and food additives.
There was a 10.0 percent fall in electronics output in February compared to last year.
At the same time, the transport engineering cluster surged 22.9 percent, and that of precision engineering rose 4.9 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.