Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
25.03.2024 08:01:51
Singapore Inflation Accelerates In February
(RTTNews) - Singapore consumer price inflation increased in February on account of higher costs for accommodation, services and food, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.
The consumer price index advanced 3.4 percent on a yearly basis in February, faster than January's 2.9 percent increase. Prices were expected to gain 3.3 percent.
Likewise, core inflation accelerated to a seven-month high of 3.6 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago.
Data showed that the accommodation inflation picked up to 3.9 percent as additional Service & Conservancy Charges rebates, which were disbursed in January, were not disbursed in February.
Services inflation rose to 4.2 percent mainly due to higher airfares and a steeper increase in holiday expenses. Similarly, food inflation rose to 3.8 percent from 3.3 percent.
For 2024 as a whole, headline and core inflation were projected to average 2.5-3.5 percent.
The authorities cautioned that upside risks to inflation remain, including from fresh shocks to global energy and shipping costs due to geopolitical conflicts, higher food commodity prices from adverse weather events, as well as more persistent-than-expected tightness in the domestic labor market.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die verkürzte Karwoche: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gab zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich am Montag im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.