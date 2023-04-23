|
23.04.2023 23:59:21
Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release March figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to rise 5.1 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year, slowing from 5.5 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year in February.
Taiwan will provide March numbers for industrial production and unemployment; in February, production was down 8.66 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.58 percent.
Hong Kong will see March figures for unemployment; in February, the unemployment rate was 3.3 percent.
Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Fitr.
