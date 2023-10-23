|
Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Overall inflation is expected to rise 4.2 percent on year, up from 4.0 percent in August. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 3.1 percent, easing from 3.4 percent in the previous month.
Taiwan will provide September numbers for industrial production and unemployment. In August, industrial production was down 10.53 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.42 percent.
Finally, the markets in New Zealand (Labor Day), Hong Kong (Chung Yeung Day) and Thailand (Chulalongkorn) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.
