Singapore Inflation Eases To 1.2% In February

(RTTNews) - Singapore's consumer price inflation moderated in February amid slower price growth in accommodation and private transport, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's increase of 1.4 percent, which was the highest inflation rate in thirteen months. That was in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, MAS core inflation accelerated to 1.4 percent in February from 1.0 percent in January. The rise was driven by higher inflation in services, food, retail, and other goods, partly reflecting seasonal effects associated with the Chinese New Year.

Inflation based on accommodation eased to 0.3 percent from 1.9 percent due to a smaller increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs. The annual price growth in private transportation slowed to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent.

On the other hand, food inflation quickened to 1.6 percent from 1.2 percent, and services inflation rose to 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent. Prices for electricity costs continued to fall by 4.3 percent.

Looking ahead, Singapore's import prices are likely to pick up in the near term as global energy prices have soared in recent weeks due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Core inflation and CPI-all-items inflation are currently projected to average 1.0-2.0 percent in 2026, the MAS said.