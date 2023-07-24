Singapore Inflation Eases To 16-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Singapore's consumer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in more than a year, primarily due to a slowdown in private transport charges, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 5.1 percent increase in the previous month. That was in line with economists' expectations.

Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since February 2022, when prices had grown 4.3 percent.

The MAS core inflation rate also eased to 4.2 percent in June from 4.7 percent in the prior month. The downward trend was mainly driven by a decline in inflation for services and food.

Month-on-month, core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, and total CPI gained 0.5 percent.

Among the main categories, private transport inflation slowed to 5.8 percent from 7.2 percent amid a steeper drop in gasoline prices and a smaller increase in car prices.

Costs for services grew at a slower annual rate of 3.6 percent in June after a 3.9 percent rise in May. The slowdown was attributed to lower holiday expenses and airfares.

Data showed that food inflation softened to 5.9 percent from 6.8 percent due to reduced costs for non-cooked food and prepared meals.

Singapore's import prices continued to decline compared to last year on the back of easing global supply chain pressures and energy and food commodity prices.

Domestically, unit labor costs are likely to increase in the near term. Businesses will continue passing through accumulated labor costs to consumers, though more gradually amid the slowdown in domestic economic activity.

Looking ahead, core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of this year as imported costs fall from year-ago levels and the current tightness in the domestic labor market eases.

For 2023 as a whole, headline and core inflation are projected to average 4.5-5.5 percent and 3.5-4.5 percent, respectively.

There are upside risks to the inflation outlook, including fresh shocks to global commodity prices and more persistent-than-expected tightness in the domestic labor market, the MAS said.