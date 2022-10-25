Singapore Inflation Remains Stable As Expected

(RTTNews) - Singapore's consumer price inflation held steady in September to remain at its highest level in more than fourteen years, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 7.5 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate of increase as in August, which was the strongest inflation since June 2008. That was in line with economists' forecast.

The rate remained unchanged due to lower private transport inflation offsetting higher core and accommodation inflation.

MAS core inflation rose to 5.3 percent in September from 5.1 percent in the previous month. The expected rate was 5.2 percent.

Earlier, the central bank said core inflation would remain around 5 percent through the end of 2022 and early 2023.

Data showed that food inflation increased to 6.9 percent from 6.4 percent, as the prices of both food services and non-cooked food rose at a faster pace.

Accommodation inflation came in at 4.9 percent in September, up from 4.7 percent in August, linked to an accelerated growth in prices of housing rents.

Service inflation also rose to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent, mainly because of larger increases in the cost of point-to-point transport services and holiday expenses.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in September and the core CPI increased 0.4 percent.

Looking ahead, Singapore's import inflation is expected to remain significant for some time, as wage pressures remain high in major advanced economies due to tight labor markets.

There will be further increases in unit labor costs along with robust wage growth on the domestic front in the near term, and the cost of utilities is likely to remain high.

A resilient demand environment is expected to continue to lead to firms passing through accumulated imports, labor, and other business costs to consumers. Car and accommodation costs are also expected to stay firm.

For 2022 as a whole, CPI-All Items inflation is expected to average around 6.0 percent, and MAS core inflation around 4.0 percent.

As a result of the GST increase, headline inflation and core inflation are projected in 2023 to average 5.5-6.5 percent and 3.5-4.5 percent, respectively.