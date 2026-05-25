Singapore Inflation Remains Stable At 1.8% In April

(RTTNews) - Singapore's consumer price inflation held steady in April as higher private transport and accommodation inflation was offset by lower core inflation, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in April, the same as in March, which was the highest inflation since September 2024. The expected increase was 2.0 percent.

Meanwhile, MAS core inflation eased to 1.4 percent in April from 1.7 percent in March, driven by lower services and retail and other goods inflation.

Higher petrol and car prices pushed up private transport inflation to 8.1 percent from 6.6 percent. Accommodation inflation rose to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent, and food prices increased at a stable pace of 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the deflation in electricity and gas eased to 3.0 percent from 4.3 percent, and retail and other goods inflation softened to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent.

Looking ahead, Singapore's import prices are expected to pick up and broaden in the months ahead. Supply chain disruptions amid the Middle East crisis will raise production and transport costs for a wide range of Singapore's imported goods and services.

Core inflation and CPI-all-items inflation are currently projected to average 1.5-2.5 percent in 2026, the MAS said.