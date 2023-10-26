Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
26.10.2023 10:34:45
Singapore Jobless Rate Rises In Q3
(RTTNews) - Singapore's unemployment rate increased further in the three months ended in September, advance estimates from the Ministry of Manpower showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose slightly to 2.0 percent in the third quarter from 1.9 percent in the second quarter. In the first quarter of 2023, the rate was 1.8 percent.
Total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter by 24,000 in the third quarter compared to the preceding quarter. Employment growth came from both residents and non-residents.
In September, the overall unemployment rate remained stable for the second straight month at 2.0 percent.
