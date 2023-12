Singapore NODX Rise 0.3% In November

(RTTNews) - Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in November, Statistics Singapore said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 5.7 percent jump in October (originally 3.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, NODX added 1.0 percent - missing forecasts for a gain of 2.3 percent after sinking a downwardly revised 3.5 percent in the previous month (originally -3.4 percent).