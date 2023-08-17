Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
17.08.2023 02:45:02
Singapore NODX Slumps 3.4% In July
(RTTNews) - Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were down a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in July, Statistics Singapore said on Thursday.
That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 2/6 percent following the downwardly revised 5.2 percent increase in the previous month.
On a yearly basis, NODX tumbled 20.2 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 16.5 percent following the downwardly revised 15.6 percent drop a month earlier (originally -15.5 percent).
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen notieren mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.