Singapore NODX Slumps 3.4% In July

(RTTNews) - Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were down a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in July, Statistics Singapore said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 2/6 percent following the downwardly revised 5.2 percent increase in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, NODX tumbled 20.2 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 16.5 percent following the downwardly revised 15.6 percent drop a month earlier (originally -15.5 percent).

