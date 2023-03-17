Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
17.03.2023 07:11:02
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Decline In February
(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports registered a double-digit contraction in February, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Friday.
Non-oil domestic exports plunged 15.6 percent on a yearly basis but slower than the 25.0 percent decline in the previous month.
Both electronics and non-electronics declined in February. Electronics exports plunged 26.5 percent and non-electronics shipments slid 12.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, NODX fell 8.0 percent after the previous month's 0.9 percent growth as demand for both electronic and non-electronic goods weakened in February.
Further, data showed that NODX to the top 10 markets as a whole declined in February, mainly due weak demand from the EU 27, Hong Kong and Taiwan. However, NODX to the US, Japan and Thailand increased.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.