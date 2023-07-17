Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
17.07.2023 09:19:02
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall 15.5%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports continued to decline sharply at the end of the second quarter amid sharp falls in both shipments of electronic and non-electronic goods, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Monday.
Non-oil domestic exports plunged 15.5 percent year-over-year in June, slightly faster than the 14.8 percent decline in the previous month.
Electronics exports plunged 15.9 percent, and non-electronics shipments contracted 15.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, NODX rose 5.4 percent in June, reversing a 14.6 percent slump in the preceding month.
In June, non-oil domestic exports to the top 10 markets as a whole decreased, primarily as a result of Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea, while those to Hong Kong and China increased.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.