Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall 3.7% In October

(RTTNews) - The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in October, Statistics Singapore said on Thursday - coming in at SGD15.9 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the upwardly revised 3.9 percent contraction in September (originally -4.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, NODX was down 5.6 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent after rising 3,1 percent a month earlier.

On a yearly basis, total trade increased 8.6 percent in October, easing from the 20.7 percent expansion in the preceding month. Total exports rose 6.3 percent and total jumped 11.1 percent.