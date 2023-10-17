17.10.2023 09:10:28

Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall Further

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports continued to decrease sharply in September, though the pace of decline has softened since August, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Tuesday.

Non-oil domestic exports fell 11.6 percent year-over-year in August, much slower than the 22.5 percent slump in the previous month.

Electronics exports dropped 11.6 percent in August from last year, and non-electronics shipments contracted 13.6 percent.

In August, the decrease in non-oil domestic exports was primarily the result of weaker outflows to Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

On a monthly basis, NODX rose 11.1 percent in August, reversing a 6.6 percent decline in the preceding month. Both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports increased.

